Blissey is joining the line-up of Pokémon Unite on August 18

HQ

The line-up of creatures within Pokemon Unite is about to expand once more as Blissey is joining the game on August 18. Just like other creatures within Unite, you'll either be able to unlock Blissey through the in-game currency you've accumulated or you unlock it by purchasing gems.

The official Pokemon Unite Twitter shared a trailer of Blissey in action and also shed light on some of its moves. The Gen 2 creature sounds like it would be an excellent support, as its Unite Move, Bliss Assistance, can be used to dash over to ally and shield them from oncoming blows. Blissey's basic attack hilariously sees it sling eggs at its rivals and it also has moves that enable it to heal and increase basic attack speed.

Blissey's arrival isn't the only change to come to Unite tomorrow, a patch is set to roll out that fixes several bugs and adjusts the balance of Unite Battles. You can read more about that here.