Blippo+ is an FMV that intends to deliver "over-the-top television"

The Day of the Dev showcases over the years have become known as places to find and see some of the craziest and weirdest incoming indie projects. This latest announcement definitely fits that bill.

Known as Blippo+, this is an FMV that is all about presenting unusual and indescribable television. The project is so strange and hard to define that it's probably best described in developer Blippo+'s own words too, as they state the following:

"Blippo+ is a broadcast communications service that provides the best in news, community, and entertainment. It's over-the-top television that's truly over the top."

As the game was just announced during Day of the Devs: The Game Awards Edition, we don't yet know when Blippo+ will launch, but what we do know is that the game will arrive on PC and will be published by Panic. Check out some screenshots below.