Blinky crowned as GeoGuessr World Cup victor

It might surprise you to hear this but GeoGuessr actually has a very alive and prominent professional scene. It's so popular in fact that it has the support to host a major in-person event, one of which was featured in Stockholm, Sweden over the weekend and saw the best GeoGuessrs in attendance battling it out for a slice of a $50,000 prize pool.

After a busy weekend, France's Mathieu "Blinky" Huet was ultimately crowned champion, all by holding off the U.S.'s "mk". This result means that Blinky is heading home with $20,000 worth of the prize pool, as well as a further $5.6K thanks to winning the crowdfunded pot too.

It's currently unclear what the future of GeoGuessr competition will include but no doubt it'll be back and better than ever in 2025.