English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
GeoGuessr

Blinky crowned as GeoGuessr World Cup victor

The tournament was held in Stockholm over the weekend.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

It might surprise you to hear this but GeoGuessr actually has a very alive and prominent professional scene. It's so popular in fact that it has the support to host a major in-person event, one of which was featured in Stockholm, Sweden over the weekend and saw the best GeoGuessrs in attendance battling it out for a slice of a $50,000 prize pool.

After a busy weekend, France's Mathieu "Blinky" Huet was ultimately crowned champion, all by holding off the U.S.'s "mk". This result means that Blinky is heading home with $20,000 worth of the prize pool, as well as a further $5.6K thanks to winning the crowdfunded pot too.

It's currently unclear what the future of GeoGuessr competition will include but no doubt it'll be back and better than ever in 2025.

GeoGuessr

Related texts



Loading next content