Blink-182 and Pac-Man launches a San Diego Comic-Con 2026 collaboration

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From July 23-26, it's time for one of the year's biggest gaming-related events as San Diego Comic-Con 2026 kicks off. As usual, a large number of exhibitors are expected, focusing on comics, TV series, collectibles, and video games, among other things. In connection with this, a somewhat unexpected collaboration has been announced.

Pop-punk band Blink-182 has teamed up with Pac-Man, and you'll find this collaboration at booth #1415. The collaboration marks the 25th anniversary of Blink-182's album Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, and visitors can look forward to, among other things, a UFO Catcher with prizes based on both Blink-182 and Pac-Man. In addition, exclusive Blink-182 x Pac-Man merchandise is promised, including a numbered LP release and a T-shirt.