Blindfolded speedrunner completes Super Mario 64 in record time

Madman or dedicated player? That's the question, but after ten months of hard training, a player has now, for the first time, completed Super Mario 64 in under 20 minutes, blindfolded. This is 40 seconds faster than the previous world record, and in a statement on X, he says:

"After 10 months of restless grinding, 118 days/streams of practice, runs, and more, the most ambitious goal in blindfolded SM64 has finally been broken," says Bubzia, who has improved on the previous world record by over 40 seconds. "This also comes seven and a half years after my first blindfold attempt at the game."

