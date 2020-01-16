Bleeding Edge gets physical release on March 24

Ninja Theory and Microsoft have announced some Bleeding Edge news that might appeal to those wanting a physical copy, as it'll release on March 24 for retailers, costing £24.99 (€29.99, or $29.99 USD), arriving alongside the digital versions.

Pre-orders will be available from selected retailers and include the same incentives as the digital versions, including the closed beta access and the Punk Pack of cosmetics featuring the Punk Rock Niđhöggr Skin, Butterpunk Buttercup Skin, Outrider ZeroCool Skin, Rioter's Hoverboard, Make Your Mark in-game Sticker Pack, and three bonus taunts.

The first pre-order beta starts on February 14, with the other taking place on March 13, so we don't have long to wait until we can test the game out.

Are you going to pre-order?

