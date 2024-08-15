Bleed Esports plans to overhaul its Valorant roster for the 2025 season

HQ

Bleed Esports has had a challenging run in the Valorant Champions Tour Pacific region ever since being promoted to the division after a dominant 2023 season in the Challengers scene. In a bid to save their spot in the premier division of Valorant esports, the organisation has decided to make a massive change to its roster, with plans for a full overhaul for the 2025 season.

Bleed notes that four of its players have already been made free agents, with Derrick "Deryeon" Yee, Jorell "Retla" Teo, Kim "Zest" Gi-seok, and Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker all set to leave the team. As for the remaining members and staff, it is unclear what the future will hold for these folk as Bleed continues its rebuild.

Regardless, Bleed has plenty of time to make a decision, as their 2024 season is effectively over, and the 2025 season likely won't begin until January 2025 at the earliest.