Bleed Esports has had its PUBG Global Championship slot revoked

Next week, one of the last major esports tournaments for the year will kick off, as the PUBG Global Championship 2024 will commence its action, which is being held in-person in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. With that event coming up very soon, Krafton has now announced that the list of attending teams is changing slightly, as one organisation has failed to meet team eligibility requirements.

It'll be Bleed Esports who will not be in attendance at the major event, as their slot has been revoked for the tournament. Krafton states:

"Due to BLEED Esports, the Asia Pacific seed team for PUBG Global Championship 2024, failing to meet the requirements to participate PGC 2024 as an eligible team, we have decided to revoke their tournament seed."

As per which team is taking the slot as a replacement, this is going to From the Future, a team that is inheriting the slot and inheriting the same roster previously known under the Bleed Esports banner.

The Global Championship kicks off on December 9 and will run until December 22, with the 24 attending teams fighting over a slice of a $1.5 million prize pool.