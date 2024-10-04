Bleed Esports has been expelled from the Valorant Champions Tour

HQ

Riot Games has made the decision to remove and expel Bleed Esports from the 2025 Valorant Champions Tour. The reason revolves around its "failure to comply with critical reporting requirements and other key obligations under the Team Participation Agreement."

Riot continues, "due to persistent operational failures of the team, Bleed Esports will no longer participate in VCT Pacific to protect the best interest of the players and the league. The individual players were informed of the decision as soon as it was made to allow them to explore other opportunities as quickly as possible."

With this decision in mind, Bleed's spot will be filled by Boom Esports, who has been promoted from the Ascension Pacific 2024 division, all so the 2025 VCT season is not affected and can continue with 12 teams as planned.

