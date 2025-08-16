Bleach voice actor would like to see the show get the live-action treatment

HQ

There are many anime series that have made the jump to a live-action adaptation, with Netflix typically being the one to take a stab at these productions. As of the moment, it's most successful project is the One Piece adaptation, but we have also seen Cowboy Bebop, among others, adapted.

But what should be next to receive the live-action adaptation treatment? CBR recently posed this question to Japanese voice actor Ryusei Nakao, known best for being the voice of Frieza in Dragon Ball, to see which shows he'd like to see adapted.

Nakao revealed that it wouldn't be Dragon Ball that he'd like to see adapted, as rather he'd be interested in seeing another one of the show's he's voiced a character in getting the treatment.

"I'm in an anime called Bleach, in which I play the role of Mayuri Kurotsuchi, and it hasn't been adapted into a live-action version yet, so I'd like to see it if it were to be made into a live-action version."

Bleach has been adapted into a live-action format before, but only for a Japanese film in 2018. Whether it will get a more wide scale live-action adaptation remains to be seen.