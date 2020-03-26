LIVE

Bleach: Immortal Soul

Bleach: Immortal Soul released on mobile devices

You can relive the story of popular, long-running anime Bleach in this turn-based RPG game for mobile devices.

Bleach, a long-running anime created by Tite Kubo that is going back on air next year, just got another game to add to its resume. Bleach: Immortal Soul is a turn-based mobile RPG by Oasis Games Limited that you can download right now on iOS and Android devices.

It boasts an "original storyline, spectacular battle effects, and realistic character settings." You will build a team of Soul Reapers from the numerous characters in the anime by collecting them through some kind of gacha mechanics.

It's not just strategy focused though, because you have to use your reflexes in QTEs during battles to prompt a Perfect attack.

Are you a fan of the series?

Thanks, Pocketgamer.com

