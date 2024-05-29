Bleach: Brave Souls is heading to Switch and Xbox

HQ

As the name clearly suggests, the action game Bleach: Brave Souls is based on the popular manga and anime of the same name. It was released as a free-to-play game for smartphones back in 2015 (2016 in the West) and quickly became popular. Five years later it was launched for PC, and in 2022 it was time for PlayStation 4.

Now KLab apparently thinks it's time to expand the audience again and has confirmed that Bleach: Brave Souls will now also be released for both Switch and Xbox Series S/X. Unfortunately, we don't know when it will premiere on these formats, but it will at least happen during the summer, so it's not a long wait.