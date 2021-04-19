Bleach: Brave Souls is coming to PS4 this year

You're watching Advertisements

Bleach: Brave Souls is a mobile game adapted from the highly popular anime/manga series Bleach, and initially launched on iOS and Android back in July 2015. Since rolling out, the action mobile game has been downloaded over 55 million times and has released in more than 148 countries and regions.

Now, the game is ready to sail onto a new journey and move on to its next step. Developer KLab Inc. earlier announced, Bleach: Brave Souls is landing on PlayStation 4 in 2021. It will be the first version of Brave Souls compatible with a home video game console.

Bleach: Brave Souls is free-to-play and supports a total of seven languages: Japanese, English, French, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai.

Will you want to play Bleach: Brave Souls on your PS4?