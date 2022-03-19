Cookies

Bleach: Brave Souls

Bleach: Brave Souls has landed on PS4

The game originally launched on iOS and Android in 2015.

As mentioned last year, the free-to-play 3D hack-and-slash action game Bleach: Brave Souls would be coming to PlayStation 4, originally planned for 2021. Well life happens, so it didn't roll out as scheduled. Luckily, just like the old saying, "better late than never", Bleach: Brave Souls just finally arrived on Sony's home console.

According to the developer KLab Inc, Brave Souls just became available on PS4 on Tuesday, March 15. The game supports a total of seven languages: Japanese, English, French, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Korean, and Thai (However, Thai and Simplified Chinese translation services got cancelled on January 28, 2022).

In case you didn't know, Bleach: Brave Souls originally launched on iOS and Android in 2015 and later on Steam in August 2020. Now the game has been released in over 148 countries and regions with over 60 million downloads*.

*Total includes users who have downloaded the game more than once.

Bleach: Brave Souls

