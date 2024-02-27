Blastoise, Venusaur and Charizard star in a new round of seven-star Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

HQ

Today, 27 February, is Pokémon Day. A celebration commemorating the release of Pokémon Green and Pokémon Red in Japan (in the West it was Red and Blue), and a date when The Pokémon Company takes the opportunity to make major announcements about the Pokémon franchise, whether in games, on television or at other Pokémon-related events.

This year hasn't been one of the best, despite the announcement of Pokémon Legends: Z-A for 2025 and Pokémon TCG Pocket for this year, but that doesn't mean that the current games in the series won't continue to receive updates. The most obvious example is Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, which will begin a Tera Raid event tomorrow (28 February) over the next few weeks featuring first-generation Pokémon Venusaur, Blastoise and Charizard. Venusaur and Blastoise are making their ninth-generation debuts, while Charizard is making a repeat appearance after being the first Pokémon in seven-star Tera Raid, the highest difficulty.

So, from tomorrow 28th March until Tuesday 5th March, Venusaur will be the star of the seven-star Tera-Raids. Blastoise will take over from 6-12 March, and Charizard will complete the event from 13-17 March. All of them will reach level 100 and The Mightiest Mark (perfect stats), so having these heavyweights on the team covers a good portion of the competitive strength spectrum.