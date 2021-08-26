English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Unite

Blastoise is coming to Pokémon Unite next week

He arrives just before the game's mobile launch on September 22.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been revealed that Kanto favourite Blastoise is heading to Pokémon Unite next week on September 1. Blastoise is the latest in a line of creatures to be announced for the MOBA following its launch this July. Already we've seen Blissey and Gardevoir added to the line-up and Sylveon and Mamoswine were revealed in the most recent Pokemon Presents to be coming soon.

A short teaser posted by the game's official Twitter shows several of the creature's moves. Here we can see it blasting foes with water from its back cannons, disappearing into its shell and performing a rapid spin attack and riding upon waves of water. Full details on Blastoise's moves and stats should be released soon with the character's debut being so close.

Pokémon Unite

Related texts

Pokémon UniteScore

Pokémon Unite
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

The latest Pokémon spin-off has some pretty Gastly microtransactions.



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy