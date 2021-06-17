LIVE
logo hd live | Xbox Games Showcase Extended
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Blaster Master Zero

Blaster Master Zero and Blaster Master Zero 2 coming to Xbox

If you pre-order before release you can snag yourself a 20% discount.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Blaster Master Zero 3 was announced back in March and will be the first game in the series coming for the Xbox consoles. But as some gamers wants to play through the previous entries first, Inti Creates has now announced they will make this possible..

Blaster Master Zero is launching for Xbox (both One and Series S/X) on July 1, with Blaster Master Zero 2 coming for Xbox on July 15. As both of these are roughly 8-10 hours long, it should give you plenty of time to explore both. And they are actually well worthy of your time with good Metroidvania fun.

To make this even better, Inti Creates writes: "Pre-orders open up 2 weeks before release w/ a 20% discount!"

Blaster Master Zero

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy