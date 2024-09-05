BLAST taps Blacklyte for FNCS and RLCS partnerships

HQ

It's a very busy time for the competitive teams over at Epic Games, as this weekend will see the Fortnite Championship Series Championship 2024 being held at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, USA, and next weekend this will be followed by the Rocket League Championship Series World Championship 2024 being held in the same venue. To mark these two major events, tournament organiser BLAST has announced a partnership to ensure seats are provided for the players and competitors.

Gaming chair manufacturer Blacklyte has been tapped as the official gaming chair partner of both Championship events, and as part of this deal, we can expect Blacklyte to be providing chairs for players, coaches, and broadcast talent to use during the two events.

While no firm financial details relating to the deal have been announced, we do know that Blacklyte will be integrated into both event's broadcasts and will appear on the various physical branding around the venue too.