BLAST Slam VII: The six-team playoffs bracket is now locked in

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This past weekend has been a busy one for competitive Dota 2 fans, as the BLAST Slam VII event continued to offer thrilling action. Not only did the group stage come to a close (and see both Xtreme Gaming and Glyph eliminated at that stage), but so did the last chance qualifier, meaning the playoffs bracket is now set and we know the six teams who have qualified for the final phase of play.

Before touching on the playoffs bracket, it is worth noting the other teams who were knocked out of the tournament in the last chance phase. In total, four teams were eliminated, with OG, Tundra Esports, Team Spirit, and Team Liquid all heading home after a middling performance at the wider event.

With this in mind, we now know how the playoffs bracket has been seeded, with this using a double-elimination format, meaning teams can lose one match and remain alive, with a second leading to being knocked out. There are 10 games left to play between June 4 and June 7, and you can see the opening fixtures below.

Upper Bracket Quarterfinals (June 4)



Team Falcons vs. Team Yandex at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST



BetBoom Team vs. Aurora Gaming at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST



While much of the rest of the bracket is up in the air until each game prior takes place, we do also know that LGD Gaming and Parivision await in the Upper Bracket Semifinals to face the victors of the two quarterfinals.

Who do you think will win BLAST Slam VII?