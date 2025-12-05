BLAST Slam V: OG Esports knocked out as Team Yandex moves to the semi-finals

HQ

The quarterfinals for the BLAST Slam V Dota 2 tournament are underway as of today, and following an intense opening match that went the distance, we now know of one team who has been eliminated from the event and one that advances to the semifinals.

After a gruelling match, OG Esports was knocked out of the Slam V event, following falling to Team Yandex in the quarterfinals in a 2-1 fashion. This means that Team Yandex advances and has now punched a ticket to the semi-finals where it will take on Team Falcons tomorrow in a bid to land a spot in the grand final planned for December 7.

On the other side of the bracket, Natus Vincere and Mouz are about to begin facing off in the second quarterfinal, where the loser will be sent home and the winner advances to face Tundra Esports in the other semi-final.

Who do you regard as the most likely to win at the BLAST Slam V event?