BLAST Slam IV is heading to Singapore this November

Tournament organiser BLAST has revealed the plans for the BLAST Slam IV Dota 2 event. Set to happen between November 7-9, the massive tournament will be heading to Singapore for a massive clash where the best teams will be battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

We're told that the event will also be the first-ever BLAST Slam Arena Show and that we can expect "high-stakes action directly to fans in a spectacular setting, with an unparalleled viewing experience, and a production quality like you know from previous SLAM events."

As the tournament only runs for three days, we can expect each of Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to feature a live audience, with tickets for the event going live soon. Prices and the exact date regarding this have yet to be confirmed.

The attending teams for the event have also not been mentioned as of yet, but we can expect this to change as we edge ever closer to the action unfolding.