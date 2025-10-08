BLAST signs Slam IV partnership with EVA Air

HQ

Next week, starting from October 14, many of the best Dota 2 teams and players from around the world will flock to Singapore to compete in the BLAST Slam IV event. The tournament will run for around three weeks, up until November 9, with the squads battling it out for a slice of a $1 million prize pool. To this end, with the tournament edging ever closer, BLAST now reveals a new partnership deal.

For this event, BLAST has signed a deal with EVA Air to see the airline becoming the tournament's official airline partner. But this won't be all that the deal leads to, as we can expect fan activities at the Singapore Indoor Stadium as part of EVA Air's dedicated booth during the finals for the tournament between November 7-9. There will also be EVA Air branding across the broadcast coverage for the tournament.

Who do you think will win BLAST Slam IV?