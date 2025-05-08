English
Blast reported in Lahore as India-Pakistan tensions escalate

Flights suspended and border drills intensified amid fears of broader conflict.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. We now know that a blast was reported in Lahore early Thursday, intensifying fears of military escalation just a day after Indian strikes targeted sites in Pakistan. You can learn more about the Indian strikes here.

Authorities suspended flights in Lahore, Karachi, and Sialkot, while India conducted blackout drills near the border. Both nations have suffered civilian casualties following cross-border shelling, and global powers, including the US, have called for restraint.

After the April 28, 2025 Kashmir, India. Attack, Pahalgam Bisaran Faces Silence, Empty Roads, Stalled Business, Fresh Waters and a Village in Mourning, no tourists walks in this beauty landscape // Shutterstock

