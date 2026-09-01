BLAST Open Fall 2026: The Playoffs bracket is set with six teams in contention

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The group phase of play has officially come to a close at the BLAST Open Fall 2026 tournament, with only six teams now left in contention for the title at the European event. With only five matches to be played between September 4-6, we now have the bracket to spotlight, with all games being a knockout game going forward as the bracket uses a single-elimination format.

BLAST Open Fall 2026 Playoffs Quarterfinals (September 4):



Team Falcons vs. G2 Esports at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



Furia vs. Team Vitality at 18:30 BST/19:30 CEST



BLAST Open Fall 2026 Playoffs Semifinals (September 5):



Team Spirit vs. Winner of Falcons/G2 at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST



Mouz vs. Winner of Furia/Vitality at 18:30 BST/19:30 CEST



BLAST Open Fall 2026 Playoffs Grand Finals (September 6):