BLAST names the 16 invited teams for the Austin Major

One of the next big Counter-Strike 2 tournaments will take the action to Austin, Texas, for a BLAST-operated Major happening in June. The main event will run from June 2 until June 22, with a whopping $1.25 million on the line for the 32 teams to battle it out over. Ahead of this taking place, there will be a bunch of qualifiers happening around the world to fill 16 slots at the massive event, and yes this does mean that the other 16 slots are being handed to invited teams. We now know who these are.

BLAST has affirmed that the eight teams that have received direct invitation to the second stage of the tournament (the one that follows the qualifiers) are the following:



FaZe Clan



3DMax



Team Falcons



Virtus.pro



PaiN Gaming



M80 Esports



Furia



MiBR



As for the other eight, these have direct qualification to the third stage, meaning they avoid a round of elimination. These teams are:



Team Vitality



Mouz



Team Spirit



Aurora



G2 Esports



Natus Vincere



The MongolZ



Team Liquid



With these teams locked in, do you think any are already favourites to go the distance?