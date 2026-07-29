BLAST Bounty Summer 2026's Draft Show will occur this evening

HQ

BLAST Premier has confirmed the Draft Show for the Bounty 2026 tournament will officially take place this evening (July 29) at 19:00 BST/20:00 CEST. The show will determine the opening fixtures for the main event, seeing the eight qualified teams from the Closed Qualifier seeded into a single-elimination Playoffs bracket where there are no second chances.

The way the draft works is the lowest valued teams are able to select their opponent. The values attached to a team are determined via world rankings and recent performances, hence why Team Spirit (the current best-ranked team in the world) is valued at a whopping $70,000. Essentially, if a squad manages to beat Team Spirit, they will take on the value of that bounty.

To this end, the official seeding will be determined in a few hours at the Draft Show, but as the values are out, we know for a fact Team Spirit, Mouz, Team Liquid, and Astralis won't be playing each other until the semi-finals at the earliest, as The MongolZ, 3D Max, PaiN Gaming, and FaZe Clan each get to select one of those teams as their opponent.

The order of selection will also be FaZe Clan first, then PaiN Gaming, then 3D Max, and The MongolZ will be handed to whoever remains.