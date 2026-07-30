BLAST Bounty Summer 2026: The Quarterfinals fixtures are locked in following the draft show

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It's set to be a busy few days for Counter-Strike 2 esports fans, as the BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 tournament Playoffs are about to get underway. The remaining eight teams have been seeded into their Quarterfinals fixtures following the draft show last night where four teams got to select their opponents.

As it stands, two of these Quarterfinals will be played today, July 30, with two more to follow tomorrow, all before the Semifinals feature on August 1 and then the Grand Final on August 2. We won't know the seeding for the Semifinals until the Quarterfinals are complete, as there will be a mini-draft in place for those games.

Still, you can see the Quarterfinals fixtures for the tournament, and when each game will take place, below.



Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid at 14:00 BST/15:00 CEST on July 30



Mouz vs. 3DMax at 17:00 BST/18:00 CEST on July 30



The MongolZ vs. FaZe Clan at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST on July 31



Astralis vs. PaiN Gaming at 16:30/17:30 CEST on July 31



What are your expectations for the BLAST Bounty Summer 2026?