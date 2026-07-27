BLAST Bounty Summer 2026: The eight Playoffs teams have been confirmed

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While much of the conversation as of late has been dedicated to the Esports World Cup happening in Paris, there are also other tournaments and events occurring around the world too, not least BLAST Bounty Summer 2026.

This event has been underway since last week when the Closed Qualifier happened and whittled down 32 teams to eight survivors, each of whom would be required to travel to Malta to compete on LAN at an in-person event. It's with this in mind that we now have eight teams to spotlight, with the exact Playoffs bracket yet to be seeded.

In total, the eight Playoffs teams include the following:



Team Spirit



Mouz



The MongolZ



Astralis



3DMax



Team Liquid



PaiN Gaming



FaZe Clan



Again, as there is a Bounty format in play, the bracket has yet to be seeded and likewise will be seeded on a stage-by-stage basis, meaning the semifinals match-ups may not reflect the outline of the bracket during the quarterfinals. As for when the seeding will occur, a Draft Show will be happening in the days ahead at BLAST Arena Studios in Malta, with the main competition then set to run between July 30 and August 2.