BLAST Bounty Summer 2026: Team Spirit and Mouz advance to the Semifinals

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It's set to be a busy weekend in the world of esports, not least because the BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 tournament is still underway and will be reaching its conclusion over the coming days. To this end, already half of the Quarterfinals fixtures in the Playoffs phase have concluded, meaning we know half of the Semifinals teams.

After smashing Team Liquid in a 2-0 manner, Team Spirit has advanced to the next round of play, protecting its immense bounty at the same time. Likewise, Mouz took care of 3DMax in a tighter 2-1 fashion, meaning it too will compete in the next stage.

As for the exact seeding for the Semifinals, we won't know this until the other Quarterfinals matches have wrapped up and the draft show happens afterwards. Here, the lower valued teams will be able to choose their opponent from the higher valued options.

Looking at today, the fixtures for the last two Quarterfinals matches are as follows.