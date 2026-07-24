esports
Counter-Strike 2
BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier: Team Spirit, FOKUS, FUT Esports, and PaiN Gaming advance
The final four Round of 32 matches will take place today, July 24.
HQ
As we reported yesterday, the Round of 32 matches at the BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier are underway. Already, the majority of these matches have been completed, with only four games left to be played today, July 24. When these matches have concluded, we'll know the confirmed Round of 16 fixtures and likewise which teams will be in for a shot at punching a ticket to the main event happening next week in Malta.
As for yesterday's results Team Spirit defeated OG in a 2-1 manner, FOKUS overcame Aurora Gaming in a 2-1 result, FUT Esports knocked out Sinners Esports in a 2-1 fashion, and PaiN Gaming smashed Gentle Mates 2-0.
Looking ahead to today's fixtures, these are the below.
- Magic vs. 3DMax at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST on July 24
- The MongolZ vs. Heroic at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST on July 24
- Team Vitality vs. Team Liquid at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on July 24
- Furia vs. Dendele at 17:30 BST/18:30 CEST on July 24