BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier: Latest results and upcoming fixtures

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By the end of the week, we'll know the eight teams who will be travelling to Malta to compete in the BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 tournament happening next week. The reason we don't yet know the confirmed teams is because the event is being preceded by a closed qualifier where 32 teams are being whittled down to eight survivors.

As it stands, the Round of 32 for this event is still underway, but half of the matches have already occurred, with the other half happening today and tomorrow (July 23-24). With this being the case, you may be wondering about the latest results and likewise what's to come.

So far, eight teams have secured a Round of 16 spot, with eight teams also eliminated. These sides can be seen below.

BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier confirmed Round of 16 teams:



100 Thieves



Mouz



HOTU



Astralis



G2 Esports



FaZe Clan



Ninjas in Pyjamas



Wildcard



BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier eliminated teams:



Team Falcons



Nuclear TigeRES



GamerLegion



Team Nemesis



Nemiga Gaming



Eyeballers



M80



Alliance



As for the matches which remain, you can see the July 23 and 24 fixtures below.