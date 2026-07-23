BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier: Latest results and upcoming fixtures
The Round of 32 is still underway, with the Round of 16 to follow this weekend.
By the end of the week, we'll know the eight teams who will be travelling to Malta to compete in the BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 tournament happening next week. The reason we don't yet know the confirmed teams is because the event is being preceded by a closed qualifier where 32 teams are being whittled down to eight survivors.
As it stands, the Round of 32 for this event is still underway, but half of the matches have already occurred, with the other half happening today and tomorrow (July 23-24). With this being the case, you may be wondering about the latest results and likewise what's to come.
So far, eight teams have secured a Round of 16 spot, with eight teams also eliminated. These sides can be seen below.
BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier confirmed Round of 16 teams:
- 100 Thieves
- Mouz
- HOTU
- Astralis
- G2 Esports
- FaZe Clan
- Ninjas in Pyjamas
- Wildcard
BLAST Bounty Summer 2026 Closed Qualifier eliminated teams:
- Team Falcons
- Nuclear TigeRES
- GamerLegion
- Team Nemesis
- Nemiga Gaming
- Eyeballers
- M80
- Alliance
As for the matches which remain, you can see the July 23 and 24 fixtures below.
- Aurora Gaming vs. FOKUS at 11:00 BST/12:00 CEST on July 23
- FUT Esports vs. Sinners at 13:30 BST/14:30 CEST on July 23
- PaiN Gaming vs. Gentle Mates at 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST on July 23
- Team Spirit vs/ OG at 18:30 BST/19:30 CEST on July 23
- Magic vs. 3DMax at 10:00 BST/11:00 CEST on July 24
- The MongolZ vs. Heroic at 12:30 BST/13:30 CEST on July 24
- Team Vitality vs. Team Liquid at 15:00 BST/16:00 CEST on July 24
- Furia vs. Dendele at 17:30 BST/18:30 CEST on July 24