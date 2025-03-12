BLAST and Krafton team up to grow PUBG esports

HQ

BLAST was once best known for its involvement in the competitive Counter-Strike 2 scene, but since then it has expanded to offer Dota 2, Rainbow Six: Siege, and even PUBG: Battlegrounds action as well. Speaking about this, the tournament organiser has announced a partnership with Krafton that intends to see the expansion and growth of competitive PUBG in the EMEA and North American regions.

The partnership will see BLAST's network and production capabilities used to host the PUBG EMEA Championship (PEC) and the PUBG Americas Series (PAS) in 2025, with both events featuring a meaty $50,000 prize pool for teams to fight over.

To add to this, Krafton will launch the PUBG Players Tour, which will be operated by BLAST in the EMEA and NA regions as well. This will be a grassroots event that will also be the first officially-supported third-person perspective tournament since 2018.

Speaking about the partnership with Krafton, BLAST's senior esports commercial manager Scott Appleton stated: "At BLAST we pride ourselves on working with the best game publishers and most popular esports titles. Adding Krafton and PUBG: Battlegrounds further expands and strengthens our portfolio of ecosystems. We can't wait to showcase the best PUBG esports' teams across Europe and the Americas this year and help further grow the competitive scene in the future."

The PEC and PAS will host open qualifiers from March 3, with playoffs and a last chance phase planned before the grand finals at the end of March.