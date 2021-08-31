Blasphemous is getting a sequel and DLC

HQ

Did you like Blasphemous? If you didn't play it yet, check it out! It's a Metroidvania-esque game with a heavy metal aesthetic heavier than Ozzy Osbourne's addiction, and generally got really good reviews when it was released almost two years ago, and now there's even more butchery coming.

The Game Kitchen has announced the DLC add-on Wounds of Eventide (check out the brutal trailer below) with a release date of December 9. It was shown off under the premise that it's a final chapter in the DLC suite for Blasphemous. But is that the end of it? Fortunately not!

Last spring, Game Kitchen went public with the fact that Blasphemous had sold a million copies, so it wasn't really surprising when they subsequently announced that a sequel is in the works. Don't hold your breath waiting, though. After all, Blasphemous II isn't scheduled for release until "sometime in 2023".