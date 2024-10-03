Blasphemous II's free and paid DLC explained, and an unexpected crossover has been announced

HQ

Blasphemous II will receive its paid expansion, Mea Culpa, on October 31.

The Game Kitchen announced the release date for the DLC, which will come alongside a free update, with New Game+, expansion of existing zones, new abbility, new enemies and prayers, new argent board figures as well as Quality of Life updates.

All of that will be free. Meanwhile, the paid expansion will have two new large areas, two new bosses, four new quests, as well as new abbilities and even an alternate ending for the Penitent One.

From Seville to (Neo) Barcelona: Blaspheomus II will appear in Altered Alma

That is not all the Blasphemous news we have Today. Altered Alma, a metroidvania set in a cyberpunk version of Barcelona, has enjoyed a hugely succesful Kickstarter campaing.

As a surprise to backers and all players, Altered Alma's developer 2Awesome Studio will collaborate with The Game Kitchen for a crossover.

It will be in the form of a DLC for Altered Alma titled Neon & Miracle, where Jackelyne, Altered Alma's protagonist, will use a powerful devices called the Crucible to open a portal to the nightmarish land of Cvstodia from Blasphemous.

As the dimensions collide, The Penitent One gets trapped in Neo Barcelona, and players will take part in parkour challengers in a digital landscape to fix the device.

This Neon & Miracle DLC will be free to all players upon the game's release. It doesn't have a release date, but the studio reached over 210.000€ in funding.