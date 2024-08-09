Blasphemous II will receive new content this year bringing back the original Penitent weapon

HQ

Blasphemous II, the metroidvania sequel from Spanish studio The Game Kitchen, remains one of the best exponents of the genre today. It recently had a re-release in the form of a Collector's Edition (which reached number one in sales in its week of release in Spain) and now looks set to continue expanding its adventures in the decaying land of Cvstodia in late 2024.

The game's official X account has posted a short teaser about new content coming this autumn. We don't know exactly what it will be, though all indications are that we'll be getting back the Penitent's original weapon, the sword called Mea Culpa.

As the popularity of this development has grown globally, we can only wonder if the studio is considering making Blasphemous III. Time will tell.