English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Blasphemous II

Blasphemous II will receive new content this year bringing back the original Penitent weapon

It looks like we'll be wielding the Mea Culpa sword again this autumn in the sequel to The Game Kitchen's hit.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Blasphemous II, the metroidvania sequel from Spanish studio The Game Kitchen, remains one of the best exponents of the genre today. It recently had a re-release in the form of a Collector's Edition (which reached number one in sales in its week of release in Spain) and now looks set to continue expanding its adventures in the decaying land of Cvstodia in late 2024.

The game's official X account has posted a short teaser about new content coming this autumn. We don't know exactly what it will be, though all indications are that we'll be getting back the Penitent's original weapon, the sword called Mea Culpa.

As the popularity of this development has grown globally, we can only wonder if the studio is considering making Blasphemous III. Time will tell.

Blasphemous II

Related texts

0
Blasphemous IIScore

Blasphemous II
REVIEW. Written by David Caballero

The Penitent One now has more weapons and abilities at hand to explore a harsh labyrinth full of monsters and darkness. Is it too much of a playable penitence?



Loading next content