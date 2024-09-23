Blasphemous II DLC confirms title and release date

HQ

As promised a little over a month ago, The Game Kitchen is releasing DLC for Blasphemous II this autumn. In fact, we had already anticipated that this new content would revolve around the original Penitent's weapon from the first Blasphemous, the Mea Culpa sword, and now it has been confirmed.

Blasphemous 2: Mea Culpa is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on 31 October. It also previews a showdown with a new masked villain, who also wields a most impressive sword. Check out the short teaser for the Blasphemous II expansion below.

