Blasphemous II

Blasphemous II DLC confirms title and release date

It's time to retrieve the Mea Culpa sword, and the hunt begins on 31 October.

As promised a little over a month ago, The Game Kitchen is releasing DLC for Blasphemous II this autumn. In fact, we had already anticipated that this new content would revolve around the original Penitent's weapon from the first Blasphemous, the Mea Culpa sword, and now it has been confirmed.

Blasphemous 2: Mea Culpa is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch on 31 October. It also previews a showdown with a new masked villain, who also wields a most impressive sword. Check out the short teaser for the Blasphemous II expansion below.

And if you need to get ready for launch, don't forget to also check out our review.

Blasphemous II

