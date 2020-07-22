Blasphemous gets a big content and QoL update totally free

You're watching Advertisements

The gory action platformer with a Metroidvania touch Blasphemous is getting a free DLC update on August 4 that almost qualifies as an expansion pack. The Game Kitchen revamped every corner of the game, from content and the game map to quality of life improvements and the New Game+ mode.

The Stir of the Dawn DLC of Blasphemous will be released simultaneously in every platform, PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and includes:



New Game+

A new, optional 'Three Penitence' system.

New storylines, NPCs, bosses, enemies and areas to discover.

New Executions & Counter attack mechanic.

Revamped map system with more fast travel locations.

New items, animations and level art reworks.

Updated voice acting, including a full Spanish language option.

Balance changes including: Buffed Prayers, Rosary Bead & Sword Heart updates plus enemy tweaks!



The art of Blasphemous was inspired by different classic Spanish artists such as Goya and Velazquez, combined with southern-Spain catholic tradition, all twisted with a dark and gory tone. But the game was released was English voices, and not a very good voice acting. The update brings Spanish dub for those looking for an original experience.

Take a look at The Stir of the Dawn trailer here.