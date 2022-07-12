Blasphemous developer is working on a UGC VR game called All On Board

The developer who delivered Blasphemous a little while back, The Game Kitchen, has announced that its next title will be a user-generated content virtual reality title. Known as All On Board, the game is being funded by a Kickstarter, where interested fans can learn a little more about what it will offer, and likewise the launch plans for the game.

Set to be a way for players to create, share, and play board games with friends in virtual reality, All On Board will be looking to provide access to a bunch of different board games, including licensed products such as Black Rose Wars, Istanbul, and Rallyman GT. We're told that as All On Board is simply the platform, players will need to purchase each individual licensed game, but that once one friend has picked up a game, friends can join in without needing a copy themselves.

All On Board will be launching on Meta Quest 2 and SteamVR-enabled headsets in 2023, but The Game Kitchen has announced that there will be a beta exclusively for Kickstarter backers, coming this holiday season.

As for how you can support All On Board, backers will be able to give $20 for access to the platform and some exclusive accessories, $40 to get access to Backerpass Basic, a tier that offers three licensed games as well as everything prior, or $80 to get the Complete - Early Bird tier, which provides access to all 12 games that All On Board will offer. You can find out further information about the game here.