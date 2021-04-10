Blasphemous Deluxe Edition is getting a physical release on June 29

You're watching Advertisements

Fans of brutally hard platformers will be pleased to learn that they will be able to keep a copy of Blasphemous on their shelves starting June 29. That's right, Blasphemous Deluxe Edition is being released physically by Sold Out and it's currently available for pre-order.

Commenting on the upcoming physical release, Katie Clark, Senior Product Manager at Sold Out, said: "We're thrilled to team up with Team17 once again to deliver this deluxe Blasphemous physical edition. Whether you're already a fan of the game or want to jump into the nightmare world of Cvstodia for the first time, Blasphemous Deluxe Edition offers an exciting physical package for players to add to their collection."

As well as a physical copy of the game, the release includes both a mix of digital and physical content. A few of the standouts are a 32-track digital soundtrack, a 195-page digital artbook, and a poster of Cvstodia.

You check out everything contained within the physical release below: