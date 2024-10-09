Blasphemous 3? "Same year as Half-Life 3", The Game Kitchen working on "several" gaming and non-gaming Blasphemous things

HQ

Blasphemous is getting quite a bit of content coming soon: the first Blasphemous is launching on Android and iOS soon with touch controls, and Blasphemous 2 is getting both free and paid DLC this Halloween. But what about Blasphemous 3?

Back in Barcelona IndieDevDay 2024, The Game Kitchen Studio Director Mauricio García gave us the scoop you have been waiting for: Blasphemous 3 "is happening in the same year that Half-Life 3 is happening." Olé!

Jokes aside, García told us there are more things coming to the Blasphemous universe in the future. "We are working on several things within the universe of Blasphemous and we'll be telling more of this in the coming months."

Blasphemous could be expanding into other media in the future

Could some of those things be non-gaming related, we wondered? "Well, there's a board game in the making which has already been teased by the people who are making it and yes, there are non gaming things happening for Blasphemous, yes", Mauricio told us.

Truth be told, we would love an animated TV series based on Blasphemous, in a similar vein as Netflix's Castlevania series. As for Blasphemous: The Board Game, it was announced earlier this year by Ludus Magnus Studio.

You can watch our full interview with Mauricio García, The Game Kitchen's CEO, about all things Blashpemous below (including a cameo from a Crisanta!).