Blasphemous 2 "coming along nicely", to be shown "really soon"

HQ

The first Blasphemous, with its beautiful pixel art, its classic gameplay, and its dark Semana Santa-inspired setting became not only an indie darling, but also a million seller a couple of years ago. At the BIG Conference in Bilbao the other day we caught up with The Game Kitchen's head Mauricio García to mostly learn more about their promising VR platform All On Board, but we just had to ask about the yet to be shown sequel.

"Our partners at Team17 don't let us talk much yet", admits the studio director in the video below, "but it's coming, it's coming very soon and we're going to disclose details about Blasphemous really soon. It's going to be bigger and better basically, that's the summary. And it's coming along really nicely. You just have to wait a little bit longer".

With reveal around the corner one might even speculate on a potential The Game Awards appearance, but nothing has been even teased so far. At any rate, the upcoming showing aligns with the originally planned release "sometime in 2023".

Play on to learn more about All On Board as the first half of the video is full of details about the party game.