Blanc

Blanc gets a very different launch trailer

Don't miss out on this beautiful co-op adventure.

HQ

Yesterday was Valentine's Day, but also marked the release of Blanc for PC and Switch. It was announced last year, and is a hand-drawn adventure developed by Casus Ludi and published by Gearbox Publishing.

It's a heart-warming title meant to be played with a co-op friend, something that the launch trailer really tries to emphasize. Blanc also lacks battles and dialogue, which makes it suitable for all ages and isn't affected by language barriers either. Check out the fawn and wolf cub's struggles in the launch trailer below.

HQ
Blanc

