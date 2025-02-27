Blake Lively torments Anna Kendrick in Another Simple Favor

It has been overshadowed by the ongoing It Ends With Us drama, but this spring will still see the premiere of the sequel to A Simple Favor. The movie will star Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, and be directed by Paul Feig, reuniting the three for a film follow-up that is regarded as Another Simple Favor.

The movie will debut on Prime Video as soon as May 1, and following the former poster that was shared for it, now we have a teaser trailer that explores some of what the film will offer up. We get to see Lively's Emily tormenting Kendrick's Stephanie, all following the former coming out of prison and asking the latter to be her maid of honour at her destination wedding in Italy. Revenge is clearly on the table, or is it...?

With Another Simple Favor getting closer and closer, take a look at the trailer below and its full synopsis too.

"Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."