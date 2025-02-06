Blake Lively is being sued by a PR firm as part of the ongoing It Ends With Us saga

The It Ends With Us feud between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has become one of the messiest sagas in recent film memory, as the two co-stars have been dragging each other's names through the mud for months now. Lively claims that Baldoni acted inappropriately on-set, while Baldoni claims that was never the case and that Lively is simply locked in a smear campaign against him. Regardless of what's true or false, the feuding has led to the pair being locked in various legal proceedings that could amount to damages well above $250 million.

Now, as part of the next phase of this drama, Lively has been sued by a crisis PR firm. The lawsuit comes from Jed Wallace of Street Relations, as in the filing he claims that Lively falsely accused him of creating artificial content for social media that attacked her and defended Baldoni. He seeks $7 million in damages to his name and also the official ruling that he did not engage in any kind of harassment or attack on the actress' name.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, this all comes after Lively released a petition earlier this week in Texas that aimed to depose Wallace and stated he weaponised a digital army to create and release false content that appeared to be accurate on social media and chat forums.

Lively's team, represented by lawyer Michael Gottlieb, has since commented on this latest lawsuit, adding that it's "another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation."

It's still unclear when or if this array of lawsuits will make it into a courtroom.