Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick teaming back up for A Simple Favour sequel

Two years ago, it was revealed that A Simple Favour would be getting a sequel and that Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Joshua Satine, Ian Ho, and Kelly McCormack would all be reprising their roles while Paul Feig directed again. However, at that time, the movie was actually not fully greenlit, meaning while the cast were ready to return, production giant Amazon MGM Studios had yet to decide if it was going to bankroll the project. It has now come to a conclusion.

Deadline confirms that A Simple Favour 2 is on the way and that it will be looking to begin filming as soon as this spring. Unlike the former which had a theatrical release (earning just shy of $100 million despite only a $20 million budget), this sequel is looking to debut on Prime Video instead.

As per the plot, Deadline adds, "In part two, we see the return of Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) as they head to the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

No release date for the A Simple Favour sequel has been mentioned just yet, but sometime in early 2025 does seem like a plausible guess.