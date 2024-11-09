English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Blair Witch

Blair Witch directors on upcoming movie: "To be included again would be nice"

Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick aren't happy about being left out of everything to do with the IP.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It has been a staggering 25 years since the first Blair Witch was released, and a sequel is in the works at Blumhouse, as was revealed earlier this year. The directors of the original movie, Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick, were left stunned by this reveal, as they weren't even consulted on the project.

Speaking to Film Stories, the pair expressed their wishes to be involved with the IP once more. "To be included again would be nice," said Sanchez. "Even if they don't listen to us. Just to pick our brains." The pair clearly have a knowledge of the lore involved in the Blair Witch IP, and have stories they still want to tell.

"Studios are not your friends," said Myrick. "They're a business, and so we learned a trial by fire in that regard. After that, it's just the way the business operates... They've made a couple of attempts at follow-up films that have been moderately successful, but we still hold on to the naive notion that there's other Blair movies to explore that we feel would be valuable. Certainly to the audience, to the fans. Unfortunately, Lionsgate just hasn't embraced that approach."

Blair Witch

Related texts

0
Blair WitchScore

Blair Witch
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"It's Bloober Team's best work to date and is a treat for not only Blair Witch fans but horror enthusiasts as well."

0
Blair Witch is coming to PS4

Blair Witch is coming to PS4
NEWS. Written by Sam Bishop

We can get it next month, and it comes with enhancements and new customisation options for the horror experience.



Loading next content