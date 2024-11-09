Blair Witch directors on upcoming movie: "To be included again would be nice"

HQ

It has been a staggering 25 years since the first Blair Witch was released, and a sequel is in the works at Blumhouse, as was revealed earlier this year. The directors of the original movie, Eduardo Sanchez and Daniel Myrick, were left stunned by this reveal, as they weren't even consulted on the project.

Speaking to Film Stories, the pair expressed their wishes to be involved with the IP once more. "To be included again would be nice," said Sanchez. "Even if they don't listen to us. Just to pick our brains." The pair clearly have a knowledge of the lore involved in the Blair Witch IP, and have stories they still want to tell.

"Studios are not your friends," said Myrick. "They're a business, and so we learned a trial by fire in that regard. After that, it's just the way the business operates... They've made a couple of attempts at follow-up films that have been moderately successful, but we still hold on to the naive notion that there's other Blair movies to explore that we feel would be valuable. Certainly to the audience, to the fans. Unfortunately, Lionsgate just hasn't embraced that approach."