Blade trilogy writer offered to help Marvel make their film but was turned down

For a brief period, it looked like Marvel Studios had cracked its Blade dilemma and that the Mahershala Ali-led film would actually become a reality. However, then yet another director dropped out and now it's unclear if the movie will ever get made.

However, before this most recent and most destructive setback, David S. Goyer - known for being the writer of the Wesley Snipes-led Blade trilogy, and also the producer of the latter two, and the director of the final one - stepped forward and offered his services to Marvel but they turned him down.

This information comes from Goyer himself, who when speaking to Variety of a red carpet recently, said the following:

"It's so funny, about eight months ago — when, not the latest hiccup hit, but like the prior hiccup — I had so many people that would say to me, 'Dude, would you get in there on "Blade?" Would you just get in there?,' whether it be friends or fans or people on social media. And I wasn't even really thinking about it, but then I had my agent call Marvel and say, 'Do you guys need any help? And they said, 'We love you, but we think we've cracked it now, and we're in a good place.' And then the latest thing happened. And so no, they haven't contacted me."

Since Blade seems unironically half-dead, it does seem like Goyer might be the answer for the maligned film, but would he now take on the task of handling the project? He answered.

"I might consider it because I love the character, and it sort of started my superhero career. Even though I'm now considered a DC guy, I started as a Marvel guy. I would consider it, it would be fun to return to that world. That being said, I'm pretty much otherwise 99% done with superheroes. I love this stuff. I watch all the movies, but I've just done so much in the world. But yeah, I would consider it, just for old time's sake."

Would you like to see Goyer once again handling Blade, especially now he has the experience of writing additional superhero projects for film and TV, like The Dark Knight trilogy, The Sandman, and Constantine?