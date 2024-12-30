Blade Runner 2099 wraps filming

The filming of Blade Runner 2099, the latest addition to the iconic Blade Runner franchise, has officially concluded, as reported by Discussing Film. Set fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, the series promises to dive deeper into the futuristic world with new mysteries and characters. While plot details are still under wraps, fans can expect a continuation of the franchise's exploration of artificial intelligence, with a fresh perspective from showrunner Silka Luisa and directors like Jonathan van Tulleken.

Michelle Yeoh, known for her roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Wicked, will star in this much-anticipated series, filmed in European locations like Prague and Barcelona. The blend of futuristic visuals with real-world settings is sure to captivate viewers as they experience the world of Blade Runner in a new light.

As we eagerly await more news, including the first trailer, Blade Runner 2099 is expected to premiere on Prime Video sometime in 2025. The saga, which started in 1982 with Ridley Scott's Blade Runner, has since evolved with a rich legacy, including the 2017 sequel and the 2021 anime series, Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

What are your expectations for this next chapter of Blade Runner?