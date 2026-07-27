Blade Runner 2099 will not get a second season, showrunner confirms

For anyone hoping that Blade Runner would sustain itself with a long, critically acclaimed run of Blade Runner 2099, you may want to look away. The cyberpunk dystopia returns this November, but it will only be sticking around for its first season.

Speaking with Collider's Steve Weintraub, showrunner Silka Luisa said that the series was always intended to be a limited, self-contained story. The show will run for eight episodes, and that will be that, with its story being completed by the time the credits roll on the final episode.

Taking place 50 years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Blade Runner 2099 will serve as a sequel to the film. It follows Cora, played by Hunter Schafer, a human who has spent her life running from Blade Runners. Now, she'll have to pretend to be one, as she looks to regain her humanity while hunting Replicants. Michelle Yeoh plays Olwen, a Replicant who is on her last legs, trying to hunt down as many rogue members of her kind as possible.

Check out the trailer for Blade Runner 2099 below: