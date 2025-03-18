Blade Runner 2099 will be closer to the original movie than Denis Villeneuve's sequel

Blade Runner 2099 may not have a release window yet, but we are expecting the series sometime soon. Set after the events of the original movie and Denis Villeneuve's Blade Runner 2049, it seems this Amazon Prime series is taking its main inspirations from the first film.

Speaking with Variety, actor Tom Burke couldn't reveal much about his part in the series, but he did comment on its aesthetics. They'll be "much closer to the aesthetic of the first movie than the second movie," he said.

It'll also concern the themes of what makes someone human, similar to both previous works. "It's a lot to do with that thing quite intrinsic to the source material in the movie, which is actually what makes somebody human and what makes somebody not human. Or when does somebody cross some threshold," Burke added. "Can we really have a full sense of humanity without being very aware of our own dual sides? We all have the capacity for great evil as well as great good. I suppose every genre does that to some extent, but I do feel that the morality, that whole kind of thing is handled so well in the 'Blade Runner' world, to me. It's got subtleties and nuances to it that I don't think necessarily all sci-fi always has."

Blade Runner 2099 still largely remains a mystery to us, but last year it did wrap filming, and so hopefully soon we can hear more about when we can expect to see the series.